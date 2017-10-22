No Aaron Rodgers, no problem, Packers lead Saints at half

Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.more>>
Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.more>>
The Saints win streak rolls on to four games, beating the Packers on the road, 26-17. Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception. The Saints two-headed monster of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 218 all-purpose yards. Ingram rushed for 106 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run...more>>
The Saints win streak rolls on to four games, beating the Packers on the road, 26-17. Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception. The Saints two-headed monster of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 218 all-purpose yards. Ingram rushed for 106 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run...more>>
Willie Snead will miss his fifth game of the season today against the Packers.more>>
Willie Snead will miss his fifth game of the season today against the Packers.more>>
Hear what POSITION PLAYER had to say after the Tigers ____ Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Oct. 21, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.more>>
Hear what POSITION PLAYER had to say after the Tigers ____ Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Oct. 21, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.more>>