No Aaron Rodgers, no problem, Packers lead Saints at half

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Drew Brees threw two interceptions in the first half. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Drew Brees threw two interceptions in the first half. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

With no Aaron Rodgers in the lineup, the Packers put the keys to their offense in the hands of Brett Hundley. But it's Hundley's feet that have helped Green Bay take a 14-7 lead into halftime over the Saints.

Hundley rushed for 36 yards on two carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run.

Hundley didn't complete a pass in the first quarter, so the Packers leaned heavy on the run. That was evident on the opening drive alone, Aaron Jones racked up 70 yards on the ground with 4 carries. The final carry of the series resulted in a 46-yard touchdown run.

The Saints only score of the first half came on a 12-yard Mark Ingram run. Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for 77 rushing yards in two quarters of play.

Brees threw two interceptions in the first half, killing two scoring drives. Damarious Randall (in the Packers end zone) and Davon Hayes picked off the Saints quarterback.

  • Brees: 'We continue to build confidence with these wins'

    Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.

  • Payton: 'It was a good team win'

    Alvin Kamara racked up a 107 all-purpose yards against the Packers. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Alvin Kamara racked up a 107 all-purpose yards against the Packers. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    The Saints turned a two-game losing streak to start the season, into a four-game winning streak. That streak included today's 26-17 triumph over the Green Bay Packers. It was a team effort in all three phases that gave the Saints a 'W" in Wisconsin. Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception. The de...more>>
  • Saints extend their win streak to 4 games, beat Packers 26-17

    Mark Ingram scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Mark Ingram scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The Saints win streak rolls on to four games, beating the Packers on the road, 26-17.  Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception. The Saints two-headed monster of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 218 all-purpose yards. Ingram rushed for 106 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run...

