No Aaron Rodgers, no problem, Packers lead Saints at half

Drew Brees threw two interceptions in the first half. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

With no Aaron Rodgers in the lineup, the Packers put the keys to their offense in the hands of Brett Hundley. But it's Hundley's feet that have helped Green Bay take a 14-7 lead into halftime over the Saints.

Hundley rushed for 36 yards on two carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run.

Hundley didn't complete a pass in the first quarter, so the Packers leaned heavy on the run. That was evident on the opening drive alone, Aaron Jones racked up 70 yards on the ground with 4 carries. The final carry of the series resulted in a 46-yard touchdown run.

The Saints only score of the first half came on a 12-yard Mark Ingram run. Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for 77 rushing yards in two quarters of play.

Brees threw two interceptions in the first half, killing two scoring drives. Damarious Randall (in the Packers end zone) and Davon Hayes picked off the Saints quarterback.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.