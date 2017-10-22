Saints extend their win streak to 4 games, beat Packers 26-17 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints extend their win streak to 4 games, beat Packers 26-17

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Mark Ingram scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Mark Ingram scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

The Saints win streak rolls on to four games, beating the Packers on the road, 26-17. 

Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception.

The Saints two-headed monster of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 218 all-purpose yards. Ingram rushed for 106 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run. 

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed the game with a broken collarbone. Brett Hundley threw for 87 yards, and an interception in relief of Rodgers.

Hundley didn't complete a pass in the first quarter, so the Packers leaned heavy on the run. That was evident on the opening drive alone, Aaron Jones racked up 70 yards on the ground with 4 carries. The final carry of the series resulted in a 46-yard touchdown run.

Brees threw two interceptions in the first half, killing two scoring drives. Damarious Randall (in the Packers end zone) and Davon Hayes picked off the Saints quarterback.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Pelicans get their first win of the season, beat Lakers in LA

    Pelicans get their first win of the season, beat Lakers 119-112

    Davis and Cousins combined for 49 points in a Pels win. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneDavis and Cousins combined for 49 points in a Pels win. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    The Lakers erased a 21-point deficit in the second half, but the Pelicans (1-2) recovered in the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to beat Los Angeles 119-112.

    more>>

    The Lakers erased a 21-point deficit in the second half, but the Pelicans (1-2) recovered in the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to beat Los Angeles 119-112.

    more>>

  • Saints overcome tough field conditions at Lambeau

    Saints overcome tough field conditions at Lambeau

    Mark Ingram wore screw-in cleats Sunday. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Mark Ingram wore screw-in cleats Sunday. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    From the fast turf and climate controlled confines of the Superdome last week to the slick grass and wind and rain of Lambeau Field this week, the contrast in conditions contributed to the contrast in style of play for the Saints on Sunday.

    more>>

    From the fast turf and climate controlled confines of the Superdome last week to the slick grass and wind and rain of Lambeau Field this week, the contrast in conditions contributed to the contrast in style of play for the Saints on Sunday.

    more>>

  • Brees: 'We continue to build confidence with these wins'

    Brees: 'We continue to build confidence with these wins'

    Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.

    more>>

    Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly