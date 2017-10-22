Saints extend their win streak to 4 games, beat Packers 26-17

Mark Ingram scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints win streak rolls on to four games, beating the Packers on the road, 26-17.

Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception.

The Saints two-headed monster of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 218 all-purpose yards. Ingram rushed for 106 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed the game with a broken collarbone. Brett Hundley threw for 87 yards, and an interception in relief of Rodgers.

Hundley didn't complete a pass in the first quarter, so the Packers leaned heavy on the run. That was evident on the opening drive alone, Aaron Jones racked up 70 yards on the ground with 4 carries. The final carry of the series resulted in a 46-yard touchdown run.

Brees threw two interceptions in the first half, killing two scoring drives. Damarious Randall (in the Packers end zone) and Davon Hayes picked off the Saints quarterback.

