Payton: 'It was a good team win'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Alvin Kamara racked up a 107 all-purpose yards against the Packers. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Alvin Kamara racked up a 107 all-purpose yards against the Packers. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

The Saints turned a two-game losing streak to start the season, into a four-game winning streak. That streak included today's 26-17 triumph over the Green Bay Packers.

It was a team effort in all three phases that gave the Saints a 'W" in Wisconsin.

Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception.

The defense held Brett Hundley to 87 yards passing, and forced an interception by Kenny Vaccaro.

"Against this team at halftime you could of easily been down 14-21 points. We were down seven, and looking at each other like 'let's go.' Our guys will continue to work at it, improve, overall it was a good team win," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. 

The Saints host the Chicago Bears next Sunday in the Superdome.

  • Pelicans get their first win of the season, beat Lakers in LA

    Davis and Cousins combined for 49 points in a Pels win. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneDavis and Cousins combined for 49 points in a Pels win. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    The Lakers erased a 21-point deficit in the second half, but the Pelicans (1-2) recovered in the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to beat Los Angeles 119-112.

  • Saints overcome tough field conditions at Lambeau

    Mark Ingram wore screw-in cleats Sunday. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Mark Ingram wore screw-in cleats Sunday. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    From the fast turf and climate controlled confines of the Superdome last week to the slick grass and wind and rain of Lambeau Field this week, the contrast in conditions contributed to the contrast in style of play for the Saints on Sunday.

  • Brees: 'We continue to build confidence with these wins'

    Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.

