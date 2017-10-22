Payton: 'It was a good team win'

Alvin Kamara racked up a 107 all-purpose yards against the Packers. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints turned a two-game losing streak to start the season, into a four-game winning streak. That streak included today's 26-17 triumph over the Green Bay Packers.

It was a team effort in all three phases that gave the Saints a 'W" in Wisconsin.

Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in the contest, with one touchdown pass. Brees also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Saints a 26-17 advantage. Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown reception.

The defense held Brett Hundley to 87 yards passing, and forced an interception by Kenny Vaccaro.

"Against this team at halftime you could of easily been down 14-21 points. We were down seven, and looking at each other like 'let's go.' Our guys will continue to work at it, improve, overall it was a good team win," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

The Saints host the Chicago Bears next Sunday in the Superdome.

