Brees: 'We continue to build confidence with these wins'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Drew Brees threw for 331 yards in a Saints win. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
The Saints trailed at half by seven points to the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers. Drew Brees threw two interceptions, killing two scoring opportunities.

The second half... a totally different story. Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory. The triumph in Green Bay gives the Saints a four-game win streak.

"I wouldn't call us a dominant team, but we're striving to be that type of team. What I like is we're encountering a ton of different situations in games, and finding different ways to win. I think we're learning a lot about ourselves in the process. Just continuing to build confidence with these wins," said Brees.

