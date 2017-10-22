Lightning strike sparks fire that damages Slidell house

St. Tammany fire fighters responded to a fire in Slidell that left a house heavily damaged. Fire fighters were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Blvd. South, Sunday at 8:57 a.m.

According to a fire spokesperson, a neighbor noticed a bolt of lightning strike the home, causing a hole to be blown in the roof. The strike also caught the attic of the house on fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene in four minutes and noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the 8,000 square foot structure. Fire fighters were able to bring the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

Investigators learned that the home was vacant and for sale at the time of the fire. Heavy fire damage to the attic and some smoke damage to the rest of the structure was reported.

No injuries were reported.

