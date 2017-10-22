Your Weather Authority: Storm threat gone; clearing, cooler weather ahead

The cold front has moved through the area taking the rain with it. Skies will gradually clear as we turn breezy and cooler.

Dry and cooler conditions are in store for the work week. Monday and Tuesday, plan for highs in the mid 70's. A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive by Wednesday and could keep highs in the upper 60's! Overnight lows will fall into the 40's north of the lake and 50's south of the lake.

Expect a gradual warm up for the end of the week, then another approaching cold front for the weekend.

Tropics: No development is expected in the next five days.

-Bruce Katz

