Saints overcome tough field conditions at Lambeau

From the fast turf and climate controlled confines of the Superdome last week to the slick grass and wind and rain of Lambeau Field this week, the contrast in conditions contributed to the contrast in style of play for the Saints on Sunday.

"Footing, obviously, slick conditions and I think just the field itself," Drew Brees explained. "If you don't have your feet under you're probably going to slip so you have to be conscious of that."

Fortunately the Saints were. Despite a few slips early on, the Saints overall held a pretty good grip on the grass concerns thanks to some different footwear. Most players wore the longer, screw-in cleats.

"We felt like it was going to be a tough footing game," head coach Sean Payton said. "Our equipment guys were outstanding. We had the right shoes; there's so many plays of guys on tape not wearing the right shoes. Guys felt we were on point with the footing that was important."

By the time the second half rolled around, they were completely comfortable and confident in those conditions. After going into the locker room down, 14-7, they outscored the Packers 19-3 the rest of the way.

Their reward was not just their fourth win a row but also, according to some players, complementary pedicures for wearing different and slightly more uncomfortable cleats. Players were eager to take their head coach up on that promise.

"They get that little cheese grater thing and get the calluses off the bottom of my feet," Kenny Vaccaro said. "That's about it."

"Absolutely," Brees agreed. "(You) got to take care of your feet. No just go with the clear (lotion). I'm ashamed that I even know that.

