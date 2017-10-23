Pelicans get their first win of the season, beat Lakers in LA

Davis and Cousins combined for 49 points in a Pels win. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

The Lakers erased a 21-point deficit in the second half, but the Pelicans (1-2) recovered in the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to beat Los Angeles, 119-112.

Anthony Davis finished the contest with 27 points, and 17 rebounds.

"We just wanted this one more, and glad we came out the win," said Davis to Fox Sports New Orleans.

Jameer Nelson joined the squad on Sunday, and promptly scored five points, including a huge three-pointer in the fourth quarter. Boogie Cousins also racked up a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

