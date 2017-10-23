NOPD investigating fatal motorcycle accident along Lakefront

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Lakefront Sunday night.

The accident happened in the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive at 8:52 p.m.

The NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit responded to the crash.

According to NOPD, the male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on a curve when he lost control of the bike and veered into oncoming traffic.

He was ejected and struck the driver side of a silver Toyota Camry that was traveling westbound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead, according to NOPD.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the deceased victim's name upon completion of autopsy.

