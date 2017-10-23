Expect cooler weather on your commute

A gorgeous day is in store with highs in the mid 70s, low humidity, and tons of sunshine.

Plan for this pattern to continue through much of the work week. Morning lows will be in the 40s on the north shore and low to mid 50s on the south shore.



A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive by Wednesday and could keep highs in the upper 60s.

Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s north of the lake and a few spots south of the lake could hit the upper 40s.



Expect a slight warm up for the end of the week, then another approaching cold front Saturday to cool us down for the weekend.



An area of low pressure could form in the southwestern Caribbean in the next five days; however, we do not expect any issues from this system with the series of cold fronts heading our way.

