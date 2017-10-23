Harrah's GM releases statement on Besh sexual harassment investigation

The General Manager of Harrah's New Orleans released a statement amid sexual harassment allegations against Chef John Besh’s Restaurant Group.

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune released an eight-month investigation into the claims made by 25 current and former employees.

Dan Real, Caesars Entertainment regional president-south and Harrah’s New Orleans General Manager, said that management is not taking the investigation or allegations lightly.

Real released the following statement regarding the investigation:

The Harrah’s New Orleans management team takes the harassment allegations against the Besh Restaurant Group very seriously and to the best of our knowledge none of those allegations pertain to Besh Steak located in the Harrah’s New Orleans Casino. It is important to note that the restaurant employees work for and are managed by Harrah’s New Orleans, not the Besh Restaurant Group. Harrah’s New Orleans maintains a robust human resources department and processes, including a toll-free anonymous ethics and compliance hotline which allows employees to report concerns and allegations. Effective immediately, Harrah’s is terminating its relationship with the restaurant group. The restaurant will remain open under a different name to be announced soon. It is our goal to continue providing the great food and service that our customers have come to expect.

Besh, who is co-owner of the Besh Restaurant Group, told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune in a statement that, "I alone am entirely responsible for my moral failings. This is not the way the head of a company like ours should have acted, let alone a husband and father."

You can read the entire the story regarding the investigation here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.