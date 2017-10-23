Passerby finds man with multiple stab wounds in French Quarter

A passerby found a man with multiple stab wounds in the French Quarter Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that the man was found on the ground "bleeding from multiple stab wounds" at Iberville and North Peters streets.

The man was taken to a hospital, but few details are being released at this time.

