Passerby finds man with multiple stab wounds in French Quarter

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A passerby found a man with multiple stab wounds in the French Quarter Sunday.more>>
The General Manager of Harrah's New Orleans released a statement amid sexual harassment allegations against Chef John Besh’s Restaurant Group.more>>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.more>>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.more>>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.more>>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.more>>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.more>>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.more>>
Two Assumption High School students said they had a weird and frightening experience at the Mt. Washington movie theater.more>>
One of the girls' mother is now putting out a warning on Facebook.more>>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.more>>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.more>>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.more>>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.more>>
