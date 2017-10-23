New Orleanian sentenced in multi-state robbery investigation

A New Orleans man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to robbery charges in a multi-state investigation.

Christopher Simms, 32, was charged with nine counts of bank robbery and armed robbery as well as a one-count indictment for bank robbery, according to the Department of Justice.

Simms was sentenced to 221 months in prison and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered a special assessment of $1000.

According to the court documents, Simms robbed nine establishments between January 12, 2016 and February 8, 2016.

Simms' robberies included:

Three McDonald’s restaurant locations in New Orleans

A McDonald’s restaurant in Kenner

A Dollar General store in Metairie

An Iberia Bank in Metairie

A Compass Bank in Mobile, Alabama

A convenience store in Silver Creek Mississippi.

Simms pleaded guilty to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of bank robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the DOJ.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.