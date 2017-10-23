New Orleanian sentenced in multi-state robbery investigation - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New Orleanian sentenced in multi-state robbery investigation

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A New Orleans man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to robbery charges in a multi-state investigation. 

Christopher Simms, 32, was charged with nine counts of bank robbery and armed robbery as well as a one-count indictment for bank robbery, according to the Department of Justice. 

Simms was sentenced to 221 months in prison and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered a special assessment of $1000. 

According to the court documents, Simms robbed nine establishments between January 12, 2016 and February 8, 2016. 

Simms' robberies included:

  • Three McDonald’s restaurant locations in New Orleans
  • A McDonald’s restaurant in Kenner
  • A Dollar General store in Metairie
  • An Iberia Bank in Metairie
  • A Compass Bank in Mobile, Alabama
  • A convenience store in Silver Creek Mississippi.  

Simms pleaded guilty to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of bank robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the DOJ.

