Recognize this woman? NOPD says she stole $9,000

The NOPD needs help finding this woman who is wanted for theft. (Source: NOPD)

The NOPD is searching for a subject in connection with a theft from a Canal Street hotel room in the Eighth District.

October 15 at 12 a.m., the victim brought a white female back to his hotel room, which was located in the in the 500 block of Canal Street.

The victim fell asleep while the woman was still inside of the room.

When the victim woke up, he discovered property valued at $9,000 was missing from the room.

Anyone with information on this incident or can help identify the perpetrator should contact any Eighth District Property Crimes Detective at 504.658.6080.

