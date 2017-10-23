Chef Besh steps down from company amid sexual harassment investigation, report says

A famed New Orleans chef has stepped down from his company.

Chef John Besh stepped down from his company Besh Restaurant Group just two days after an investigation by NOLA.com | The Times Picayune revealed that 25 employees claimed to have been sexually harassed at Besh's restaurants.

Besh made the announcement through his company executive Shannon White, according to the report.

White sent a letter to his staff on Besh's behalf.

According to the report, Besh cited wanting to spend more time with his family as the reason for his decision.

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune released an eight-month investigation into the claims made by 25 current and former employees.

Besh, who is co-owner of the Besh Restaurant Group, told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune in a statement that, "I alone am entirely responsible for my moral failings. This is not the way the head of a company like ours should have acted, let alone a husband and father."

Dan Real, Caesars Entertainment regional president-south and Harrah’s New Orleans General Manager, said that management is not taking the investigation or allegations lightly and severed ties with the group.

You can read the entire the story regarding the investigation here.

