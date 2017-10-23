2 charged in connection with shooting of Houma teen

Two men have been charged in connection with a weeks-long investigation into a shooting of a teen.

On October 11 Houma Police responded to a call of gunfire at Morgan and Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to Houma police.

Warrants were issued for two suspects, Devaion Lyons, 26, and Louis Walker, 26.

Walker was arrested on October 17 at a house in the Smith Ridge Area.

On Friday, Devaion was taken into custody by The Houma Police Department SWAT team on 1224 Church Street.

Devaion was in possession of two semi automatic handguns, one of those was reported stolen.

Both were charged with second degree murder, but Devaion was charged with three additional firearm charges.

Those charges were illegal discharge of a weapon from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.