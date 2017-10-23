HS Player of Week 8 Voting

Running backs ruled in week eight of the high school season and with playoffs on the horizon, three particular runners stood out as nominees for Player of Week 8 honors:

Devin Brumfield, Covington RB - 255 yards rushing and game-winning touchdown in Lions' 28-23 win over Northshore.

Anthony "Pooka" Williams, Hahnville RB - 334 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns as Tigers beat East St. John, 27-0.

James Poche, Newman RB - 3 rushing touchdowns and a touchdown catch that garnered play of the week honors in the Greenies' 48-20 victory over South Plaquemines.

You can vote here now until Wednesday evening. The winner will be announced during FOX 8 Football Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.