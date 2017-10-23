NOPD searching for missing juvenile

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a juvenile male who went missing Saturday.

Javon Lewis, was last seen Saturday at his residence in the 4800 block of Sandalwood Street in the Seventh District.

Lewis has been previously diagnosed with mental health conditions, according to NOPD.

Lewis was last seen wearing his school uniform described as a dark blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javon Lewis is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

