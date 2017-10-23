Chef John Folse: Brussels Sprouts au gratin

Don’t dare turn your nose up at Brussels sprouts! They are wonderful poached in a salad, stir-fried or served as a casserole side dish.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts, halved

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1½ cups grated sharp white Cheddar cheese

6 slices applewood-smoked bacon, chopped

1½ cups minced onions

½ cup minced celery

½ cup minced red bell peppers

½ cup minced garlic

5 tbsps flour

1½ cups half and half

1 cup chicken broth

1 tbsp Creole mustard

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

paprika for garnish

Method:

Using a paring knife, trim any discolored leaves from the Brussels sprouts. In a large pot, bring 2 quarts of salted water to a rolling boil. Add Brussels sprouts, return to a boil and cook 5 minutes. Drain immediately in a colander 5–7 minutes. Transfer to a 9”x11” casserole dish and set aside. Preheat oven to 375°F. In a 1-gallon saucepot, cook bacon over medium-high heat until lightly browned and fat is rendered. Be careful not to brown or burn the bacon fat. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon and sprinkle over the Brussels sprouts. Return the saucepot with bacon fat to medium-high heat then add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour and stir constantly to create a white roux. When flour is well blended, add half and half and chicken broth. Using a wire whisk, stir until a thickened white sauce is achieved. Add Creole mustard and Parmesan cheese, blending well into the sauce. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Spoon the sauce evenly over the Brussels sprouts and top with Cheddar cheese. Sprinkle lightly with paprika and bake on center rack of oven 30 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden brown. Cool 10 minutes before serving.