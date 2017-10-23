Chef John Folse: Pasta with sardines, bread crumbs and capers

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
New Orleans police want help from the public in locating and identifying two unknown male subjects after they were seen fleeing the scene after committing an armed robbery.more>>
A set of blind twins who died in a fire in Gretna Sunday morning have been identified.more>>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.more>>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.more>>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.more>>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.more>>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.more>>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.more>>
A famed New Orleans chef has stepped down from his company.more>>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.more>>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.more>>
An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.more>>
