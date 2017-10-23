Twins killed in Gretna fire identified

Two blind girls who died in a fire in Gretna Sunday morning have been identified.

Family identified the twin girls as Estaphania and Fernanda Mendoza.

Police say the fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. at a duplex in the 2300 block of Lafayette Street.

According to police, the girl's grandmother was at the home with four young children at the time of the fire. The grandmother managed to escape from the home with two of the children, but Estaphania and Fernanda were trapped inside.

First responders say some family members were injured while breaking the glass in an attempt to rescue the girls.

Officials do not currently know what caused the fire or where the fire started.

The Gretna Police Department will work with Jefferson Parish Fire Investigators and the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

