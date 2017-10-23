VIDEO: Pair wanted for armed robbery in Mid-City

These two people are wanted for armed robbery. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police want help from the public in locating and identifying two unknown male subjects after they were seen fleeing the scene after committing an armed robbery.

The incident happened Friday around 3 p.m. The depicted subjects approached the victim from behind at the intersection of S. Bernadotte and Banks Streets and robbed him at gunpoint.

One of the suspects took the victim’s cash and both perpetrators then fled on South St. Patrick Street toward Canal St. then in an unknown direction.

The first perpetrator was attired in a red and white hoodie, green t-shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

The second was attired in a black hoodie, tan pants, red, white and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the wanted suspects is asked to contact any Third District detective at 658-6030.

