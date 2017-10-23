Your Weather Authority: Fall weather is here to stay

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has lost another board member as it struggles to fix the drainage crisis.more>>
A Gretna family is devastated today over the loss of twin girls.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.more>>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.more>>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.more>>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.more>>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.more>>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
An oyster bar opening near Overton Square in December is already causing a controversy.more>>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.more>>
