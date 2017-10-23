Your Weather Authority: Fall weather is here to stay

The Fall weather is here to stay. Another cold front will move across the region on Tuesday. It will be dry and no rain is expected for the rest of the work week.

Highs on Wednesday may stay in the 60s with lots of sun. Expect overnight lows to reach the 40s and 50s each morning.

It will turn a touch warmer on Friday but still within reason for late October. A much stronger cold front arrives this weekend with temperatures plunging into the 50s during the day on Saturday. Some rain is likely along the front but it should not last very long. Lows on the North Shore may reach the 30s by Sunday and Monday morning. Bundle up!

