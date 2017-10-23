Hammond man arrested in triple shooting, homicide

A Hammond man is under arrest for a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

On October 22 at approximately 1:25 a.m., the Hammond Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Blackburn Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, officers discovered that what started as a verbal altercation ended in a triple shooting, including a homicide. The homicide victim, 51-year-old Jose Varela of Tickfaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims we taken to North Oaks Medical Center.

During the investigation, one of the victims identified the shooter as 43-year-old Demetrice Anderson, who was arrested at the scene.

Anderson has been booked with second-degree murder and attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing.

