Report: Saints guard Larry Warford to miss several weeks

The Saints offensive line will reportedly have to shuffle once again. According to Ian Rapaport, guard Larry Warford will be out 'several' weeks after suffering an abdominal injury.

It's unclear when the injury actually occurred, Warford played the entire first half but didn't return to the field for the second half of the Saints' 26-17 win over Green Bay. Senio Kelemete replaced him in the lineup. It wouldn't be the first time this season the Saints have had to shuffle some pieces along that offensive line this season. Terron Armstead missed the first four games of the season, while Zach Strief is on injured reserve.

The Saints signed Warford this offseason to a lucrative contract. He spent the first four years of his career in Detroit.

