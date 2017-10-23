Car Burglary Suspect Sought

Surveillance video captured a car burglar at work in the 1200 block of Shirley Drive October 23.

The video shows the man quietly opening a gate and approaching the car.

Investigators are hoping someone will be able to help them identify and locate the person seen in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District Detectives at 504-658-6045 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

