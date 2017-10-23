S&WB loses another board member

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has lost another board member as it struggles to fix the drainage crisis. That leaves seven members remaining.

Alan Arnold first announced he was considering resigning amid the fallout from the Aug. 5 flood. However, Arnold said the mayor and other board members convinced him to stay. He said he made it clear that he would only stay on the board if he was appointed as the chairman of the Finance Committee.

Arnold said he was recently told he would not be appointed to the position, so he has decided to resign.

The S&WB declared an "extreme emergency" earlier this month as it works to fix broken pumps and turbines. The declaration allows the executive staff to buy parts and equipment needed and to hire any outside specialists to help.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu released the following statement on Arnold's resignation:

“Since first being appointed to the Board of Directors in 2008, Alan has brought his unique passion to Sewerage & Water Board, and I wish him all the success in his future endeavors. As Sewerage & Water Board works to rebuild public trust, it’s imperative we have leadership in place that is constructive, forward thinking and even tempered. In the coming weeks, with the advice and consent of our City Council, we will appoint additional board members who together with existing members, will help restore the full trust of the people of New Orleans in this valued public water utility.”

Arnold’s resignation does not impact quorum of the board

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.