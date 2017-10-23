Man missing from Gentilly found safe - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man missing from Gentilly found safe

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Frank Singleton III (Source: NOPD) Frank Singleton III (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A man missing from Gentilly has been found safe.

New Orleans police asked for the public's help in locating Frank Singleton III, 20. He was reported missing Saturday.

He was last seen by family members as he left his home in the 5600 block of Pauline Drive at 6 p.m.

