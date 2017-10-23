Man reported missing from Gentilly

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a man, who was reported missing from Gentilly. Frank Singleton III, 20, was reported missing Saturday. He was last seen by family members as he left his home in the 5600 block of Pauline Drive at 6 p.m. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Singleton is described as as being 6'3" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants and black and white shoes.

If you have any information that could help locate Frank Singleton III, you are asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

