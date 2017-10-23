Man killed, woman critically injured in Marrero shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded Monday night to a double shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of 2nd Avenue in Marrero.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

No other information was released. Fox8live.com will update this story as details become available.

