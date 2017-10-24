Fall weather is here to stay, bundle up on your way out the door

The Fall weather is here to stay.

Another cold front will move across the area today bringing very breezy northwest winds.

It will be dry, and no rain is expected for the rest of the work week.

Highs today will reach the low 70s, while highs tomorrow may stay in the upper 60s with lots of sun.

Expect overnight lows to reach the 40s and 50s each morning.

It will turn a touch warmer on Friday ahead of our next big cold front.

Some showers are possible overnight Friday and Saturday morning, but what you'll notice most are the plunging temperatures! Some won't escape the 50s during the day on Saturday as temperatures fall behind the front. Lows on the North Shore may reach the 30s by Sunday and Monday morning.

Bundle up!

