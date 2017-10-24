Livingston couple's argument ends in murder-suicide

A domestic incident in Livingston Monday night has been confirmed as a murder-suicide case.

On Monday deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the 20,000 block of Hwy 444 around 10:30 p.m

"Upon arrival, my deputies discovered the bodies of a male and a female - both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Ard said the victims, Patrick and Sharon Toney, had an argument that led to shots being fired.

"This was a married couple," Ard said. "Evidence shows Patrick shot his wife, then, he shot himself."

Ard said deputies had not responded to the address for domestic violence complaints in the past.



The investigation is ongoing.

