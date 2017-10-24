Two dead in possible domestic incident in Livingston - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WVUE) -

Two people were pronounced dead after a shooting was reported in Livingston Parish. 

On Monday deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the 20,000 block of Hwy 444 around 10:30 p.m

"Upon arrival, my deputies discovered the bodies of a male and a female - both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. "At this time, the evidence appears to indicate this was a domestic incident." 

The investigation is ongoing.

