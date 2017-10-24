NOPD: Man leaves drivers flat after stealing tires

NOPD needs your help locating this suspect. Source: NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department needs help locating and identifying a suspect after he was discovered to be responsible for multiple thefts from the exterior of vehicles.

The most recent incident happened on October 19, according to NOPD.

One of the victims told police on September 30 that he parked his rental car in the 1400 block of Iberville Street.

When he returned to the vehicle at noon, the victim noticed police that all four of the vehicle tires had been taken.

The wanted suspect is also responsible for several other existing cases of thefts from the exterior of a vehicle.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white four-door sedan, Nissan Altima or Maxima with no license plate.

The vehicle is also described as having dark-tinted windows and black and chrome wheels.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or whereabouts of the pictured suspect can contact any First District detective at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-800-903-7867.

