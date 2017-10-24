VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows customer tackle robber

A bank customer's brave actions prevented a would-be robbery at a Pennsylvania ban.

According to Scott Township Police, Robert Sakosky tackled an armed man inside the Honesdale National Bank on Friday.

Police said the suspect, John Ryall rushed in shortly after Sakosky wearing a mask and waving a gun.

Ryall was able to convince the clerk to put money in a bag, but then Sakosky tackled Ryall to the floor.

They struggle off camera for a short period of time before Sakosky is seen slamming Ryall to the floor in a headlock.

Sakosky was able to get the gun from Ryall and threw the bag of money across the floor.

Ryall was taken into custody and faces several charges, including robbery and making terroristic threats.

