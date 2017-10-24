Former investigator charged after seeking sexual favors from woman trying to reduce her boyfriend's bond

A former 22nd Judicial District Court District Attorney investigator has been charged with soliciting sexual favors from a woman who was trying to get a bond reduction for her boyfriend, according to The Department of Justice.

Michael J. Cotton, 68, was responsible for many cases with the JDC District Attorney's office and worked closely with victims, according to the report.

On July 10, 2015, Cotton allegedly demanded sexual favors from the woman who was trying to get her boyfriend's bond reduced from $25,000 to a $30 signature bond.

Cotton possessed and displayed law enforcement badges and credentials from the DA's office during his interactions with criminal defendants and witnesses, according to the DOJ.

Cotton worked predominately in St. Tammany and Washington Parishes.

If convicted, Cotton faces a maximum term of imprisonment of ten years, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.