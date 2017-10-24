George Strait headlining Bayou Country Superfest

The lineup for Bayou Country Superfest 2018 has been announced.

According to the festival's website, George Strait will headline the concert series.

The festival will be on Memorial Day weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Joining Strait in this historic concert event will be Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, and Midland. The King of Country Music, George Strait has accumulated 60 number one singles, the most of any country artist in history. Bayou Country Superfest is Strait’s only scheduled festival appearance of the year.

Tickets for May 27 at the Superdome will go on sale November 2nd at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $50 and exclusive travel packages will be made available at different price ranges.

The Memorial Day Weekend of music begins with Louisiana Seafood presents Bayou Saturday Night, a free concert outside the Superdome at Champions Square featuring Randy Houser, Michael Ray and Runaway June on Saturday, May 26. One of the highlights of last year’s Superfest, this free concert is a rockin’ downtown New Orleans party that revs up the whole holiday weekend of Festival fun.

A new feature of this year’s Bayou Country Superfest will be “A Salute to America,” a huge fireworks display over the Mississippi River on Friday night, May 25, sponsored by the New Orleans Tourism & Marketing Corporation.

