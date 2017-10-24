Marrero shooting victims identified

The victims involved in a double shooting in Marrero Monday night have been identified.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of 2nd Avenue.

Brandon Davis, 23, of Algiers was pronounced dead at the scene. Derielle Bernard, 27, of New Orleans was taken to University Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, there is no motive or suspect in question at this time.

Lopinto encourages anyone with information on the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 504-364-5300.

Fox8live.com will update this story as details become available after the sheriff's news conference at 11 a.m.

