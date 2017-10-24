VIDEO: Motorcyclist shows out with dangerous tricks on I-10

A motorcyclist gave a dangerous performance on I-10 in New Orleans East Monday.

Monica Rochefort submitted a video that shows a man traveling at high speeds on the interstate, leaning back on the bike and removing his hands from the handlebars.

The man in the video even throws a thumbs up to Rochefort as he dances while changing lanes.

Before taking his exit, the motorist points and waves goodbye.

