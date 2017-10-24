Kenner mom finds gun in son's bag, turns him in

Two fifteen-year-old male juveniles were arrested Friday concerning a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 3400 block of Ole Miss Drive in Kenner. One juvenile was charged with simple burglary and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The second juvenile was charged with simple burglary.

Police said last Friday one of the arrested juvenile’s mother, contacted the Kenner Police Department to report that she had located a handgun in her son’s school bag. The mother met with police and turned over the weapon.

The juvenile admitted he and another boy had committed a car burglary in the 3400 block of Ole Miss Drive on Oct. 18. The juvenile said that he and the other acquaintance had also committed other vehicle burglaries in the area, where the handgun was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

The Kenner Police Department located the report concerning the reported vehicle burglary on Ole Miss, but have no reported burglaries where a handgun was stolen. Upon conducting a check of the serial number, the handgun is not listed as stolen. The Kenner Police Department will be conducting an ATF firearm trace in an attempt to locate the owner of the unreported handgun.

The two juveniles were transported to the Rivarde Detention Center pending a continued custody hearing.

