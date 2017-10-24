One killed in Thibodaux shooting

One person was shot and killed in Thibodaux Tuesday morning.

At around 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday deputies responded to a residence on Anthony Drive in Thibodaux in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Jeremy Carcisse 24, of Thibodaux had been shot multiple times.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, Carcisse was pronounced dead at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center following the shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

