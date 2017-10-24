Bleeding man flees gunfight, collapses in Kenner street

Multiple reports of gunfire in a Kenner neighborhood led to the discovery of a wounded man fleeing a gunfight.

A 40-year-old was found shot in the stomach around 7:08 p.m. on Duke Drive.

Responding officers found a handgun covered in blood by the victim.

The victim was transported to University Hospital where he was immediately taken to surgery and is listed in guarded condition, according to Kenner police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim exchanged gunfire with another male in the 200 block of Clemson Place.

It was determined that the male had been shot on Clemson Place, fled, jumped a fence, and collapsed on Duke Drive.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this shooting to call Kenner Police Detective Bryan Weiter at (504) 712-2333 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.