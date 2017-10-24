11-year-old reported missing found safe - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

11-year-old reported missing found safe

Written by: Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Anthony McBride Source: NOPD Anthony McBride Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

An 11-year-old who was reported missing has been found safe. 

Anthony McBride was reported missing by his family Sunday.

According to The New Orleans Police Department, McBride was found safe and is currently at school. 

