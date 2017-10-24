NOPD searching for missing 11-year-old - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD searching for missing 11-year-old

Written by: Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Anthony McBride Source: NOPD Anthony McBride Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Anthony McBride was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen with his relatives residence on Stroelitz Street. 

McBride was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and gold shoes at the time of his disappearance. 

McBride is about 4’4” tall, with a slim build with a black and gold colored bush hairstyle.

If you know the whereabouts of McBride, please contact 911 or any Seventh District detective 504-658-6070.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly