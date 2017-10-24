NOPD searching for missing 11-year-old

Multiple 911 calls of gunfire in a Kenner neighborhood led to the discovery of a wounded man fleeing a gunfight.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.more>>
A domestic incident in Livingston Monday night has been confirmed as a murder-suicide case.more>>
One person was shot and killed in Thibodaux Tuesday morning.more>>
A motorcyclist gave a dangerous performance on I-10 in New Orleans East Monday.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.more>>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.more>>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.more>>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.more>>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.more>>
A Dothan boy is recovering in a Birmingham hospital after suffering severe burn wounds he said his sister caused.more>>
