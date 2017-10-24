Coroner: Baby who died in August suffered blunt force trauma

A baby who was found dead on Delery Street in August died of blunt force trauma, according to the Orleans Parish coroner.

Three-month-old Kasey Munoz was found unresponsive on August 25 by his mother in the 600 block Delery Street.

Only today would the coroner release the cause of his death.

At the time, the incident was reported as an unclassified death.

The coroners office has now classified the investigation as a homicide.

