Kenner police investigating burglary and arson at convenience store

Kenner Police are investigating a burglary and arson case at a convenience store on East Airline Drive.

On Monday police responded to a call of a structure fire at the Quick and Easy Food Store.

While responding to the call, police were notified that the burglary alarms at the business were triggered.

According to police, when the officers arrived they found the front door smashed and three small fires inside.

The fire was extinguished, and video obtained by police show an unknown man entering the business and setting the fires.

Video also showed the suspect carrying a container of a liquid substance that he poured and ignited.

Kenner police urge anyone with information on the case to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

