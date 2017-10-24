Kenner police investigating burglary and arson at convenience store

A man missing from Gentilly has been found safe.more>>
A man missing from Gentilly has been found safe.more>>
An arrest has been made in connection with a year-old murder.more>>
An arrest has been made in connection with a year-old murder.more>>
A news conference was held Tuesday morning where the sheriff of Jefferson Parish updated the public on multiple high-profile crime cases.more>>
A news conference was held Tuesday morning where the sheriff of Jefferson Parish updated the public on multiple high-profile crime cases.more>>
A toddler who was found dead on Delery Street in August died of blunt force trauma, according to the Orleans Parish coroner.more>>
A toddler who was found dead on Delery Street in August died of blunt force trauma, according to the Orleans Parish coroner.more>>
Police said last Friday one of the arrested juvenile’s mother, contacted the Kenner Police Department to report that she had located a handgun in her son’s school bag.more>>
Police said last Friday one of the arrested juvenile’s mother, contacted the Kenner Police Department to report that she had located a handgun in her son’s school bag.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.more>>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.more>>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.more>>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.more>>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.more>>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.more>>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.more>>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.more>>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.more>>
The good Samaritan managed to get the money and gun away from suspect, before removing his mask.more>>
The good Samaritan managed to get the money and gun away from suspect, before removing his mask.more>>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.more>>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.more>>