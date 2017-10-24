Three charged in connection with shooting of 4-year-old

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A news conference was held Tuesday morning where the sheriff of Jefferson Parish updated the public on multiple high-profile crime cases.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced that three arrests were made in connection to a shooting of a 4-year-old Terrytown child.

The shooting was reported on October 16.

The suspects charged were Raven Roach, 35 of Gretna, Rodney Bridgewater, 29 of Marrero, and Delaceia Clifton, 20 of Terrytown.

Roach and Bridgewater was charged with attempted first degree murder. Clifton was charged with false swearing.

The 4-year-old was struck by a projectile bullet in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Faith Place. She was walking away from her parents car after arriving home. She was treated at a local hospital at the time of the incident.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation with a juvenile.

On Thursday, the juvenile was located and told authorities that Roach was an accomplice to the shooter.

Roach confessed to observing the altercation and identified Bridgewater as the shooter.

Bridgewater was located on Friday in the 5000 block of Towering Oaks in Marrero where he was arrested.

During the investigation, Clifton came forward to police to denounce Roach's accusations that her boyfriend, Bridgewater, was the shooter.

When confronted, she admitted she lied and confessed she was on scene of the shooting.

Clifton was arrested on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.