Three charged in connection with shooting of 4-year-old

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The New Orleans Police Department Seventh District is looking for a man reported missing by his wife a year after his disappearance.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department Seventh District is looking for a man reported missing by his wife a year after his disappearance.more>>
A man missing from Gentilly has been found safe.more>>
A man missing from Gentilly has been found safe.more>>
An arrest has been made in connection with a year-old murder.more>>
An arrest has been made in connection with a year-old murder.more>>
A news conference was held Tuesday morning where the sheriff of Jefferson Parish updated the public on multiple high-profile crime cases.more>>
A news conference was held Tuesday morning where the sheriff of Jefferson Parish updated the public on multiple high-profile crime cases.more>>
A toddler who was found dead on Delery Street in August died of blunt force trauma, according to the Orleans Parish coroner.more>>
A toddler who was found dead on Delery Street in August died of blunt force trauma, according to the Orleans Parish coroner.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.more>>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.more>>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.more>>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.more>>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.more>>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.more>>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.more>>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.more>>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.more>>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.more>>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.more>>
The good Samaritan managed to get the money and gun away from suspect, before removing his mask.more>>
The good Samaritan managed to get the money and gun away from suspect, before removing his mask.more>>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.more>>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.more>>