"Trouble" charged in connection to year-old murder

An arrest has been made in connection with a year-old murder.

Kendrick Ussin was shot and killed on September 22 in 2016.

The shooting happened at 2433 Alex Kornman Boulevard. Ussin was transported by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital where he later died.

Witness statements helped Jefferson Parish officials identify Edward Patterson, also known as "Trouble" as the gunman.

The witness also revealed to police that the motive of the murder stemmed from a prior altercation between Patterson and Ussin.

Ussin's mother was in attendance at the news conference announcing the arrest. She became very emotional, and urged the public to fight for their children.

"Our children are dying everyday, and I can't change that," Ussin's mother said. "We have the ability to fight for our children. I am broken, I have to take that and turn it into strength to fight for my son."

Patterson was charged with second degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.