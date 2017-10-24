Wife reports husband missing a year after his disappearance

The New Orleans Police Department Seventh District is looking for a man reported missing by his wife a year after his disappearance.

Joseph Cage was reported missing from Galahad Drive on July of 2017.

However, the last time his wife saw Cage was in November 2016 during the Thanksgiving holiday at their residence located in the 4600 block of Galahad Drive.

Cage's wife stated since that time she has moved out of their residence and has been living in Mississippi.

She reported that she has not heard from her husband nor have any of his relatives.

If you know Cage's whereabouts, please contact Seventh District Investigations Unit (DIU) detectives at 504-658-6070 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.