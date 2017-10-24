Thibodaux man with four warrants caught with drugs, gun

A Thibodaux man with four warrants out for his arrest was caught carrying an illegal weapon and drugs.

Jamall Sims was located on 116 Ribbon Cane in Thibodaux where police found ecstasy, weed and a gun.

Sims had warrants out for his arrest for a laundry list of charges.

Those charges include:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Posession of marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA

No turn signal

Domestic abuse battery with child engagement, a warrant was issued for his arrest in this case

Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, a warrant was issued for his arrest in this case

Criminal mischief, a warrant was issued for his arrest in this case

Simple criminal damage to property, a warrant was issued for his arrest in this case

Criminal charges breakdown:

Domestic Violence warrant:

On December 11 2016, Sims texted a woman he was in a relationship with saying he was going to beat her. He went to her house in the 300 Block of Bobby Street and had a child at the residence let him inside.

The victim woke up with Sims beating her. She was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Unauthorized entry, Criminal mischief, Simple criminal damage warrant:

On August 14th, 2017 Sims told a former girlfriend to let him into her home on the 100 Block of Ribbon Cane Drive to retrieve a gun he had hidden in the home when they dated.

He told her where he hid it and she confirmed it was there. She denied him entry into the home, so he turned off the power and broke through a window.

The victim's child woke up and she hid the child and herself in a locked room.

She later left the room to find Sims and the weapon gone.

Traffic and drug charges:

On Thursday October 19, Thibodaux Police Narcotic's detectives saw a chevy impala fail to use a turn signal at School and Rock Street. The vehicle stopped and the detectives said they could smell marijuana. A K9 alerted on the vehicle, so detectives moved forward with a search.

The search recovered marijuana, 66 ecstasy pills, a loaded fire arm, and an extended round mag from inside the vehicle.

Sims was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $131,600 bond.

